No plan to send volunteers at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10: Bajrang Dal

New Delhi: Bajrang Dal on Thursday, October 8, denied having any plan to assemble its volunteers at Jantar Mantar on October 10 during the proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, amid allegations that right-wing groups have been mobilised to unleash violence on the demonstrators.

In an X post, the Bajrang Dal said it has always opposed any kind of “anarchic protest” in the country and also opposes such demonstrations being held under the guise of targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“Some people are engaged in spreading misleading propaganda about Bajrang Dal workers coming to Jantar Mantar. There is no such plan from the Bajrang Dal,” the post said.

The statement came after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka alleged on X that someone “higher up in the BJP ranks” had informed him that right-wing fringe groups have been mobilised from across the country to unleash violence against peaceful protesters.

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Asserting that the CJP’s October 10 protest will remain peaceful, Ranka warned that any form of violence against people will not be tolerated.

Without public support, the “so-called agitation” would meet its “natural death”, like similar movements earlier, the Bajrang Dal said.