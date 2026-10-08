No plan to send volunteers at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10: Bajrang Dal

Without public support, the "so-called agitation" would meet its "natural death", like similar movements earlier, the Bajrang Dal said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Large crowd gathered at a protest, with a speaker addressing from a vehicle in the foreground.
The CJP-led protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday, October 2. X: abhijeet_dipke

New Delhi: Bajrang Dal on Thursday, October 8, denied having any plan to assemble its volunteers at Jantar Mantar on October 10 during the proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, amid allegations that right-wing groups have been mobilised to unleash violence on the demonstrators.

In an X post, the Bajrang Dal said it has always opposed any kind of “anarchic protest” in the country and also opposes such demonstrations being held under the guise of targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“Some people are engaged in spreading misleading propaganda about Bajrang Dal workers coming to Jantar Mantar. There is no such plan from the Bajrang Dal,” the post said.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The statement came after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka alleged on X that someone “higher up in the BJP ranks” had informed him that right-wing fringe groups have been mobilised from across the country to unleash violence against peaceful protesters.

Asserting that the CJP’s October 10 protest will remain peaceful, Ranka warned that any form of violence against people will not be tolerated.

Without public support, the “so-called agitation” would meet its “natural death”, like similar movements earlier, the Bajrang Dal said.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button