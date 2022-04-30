No plans to give food kits, cash for kin of accused: Karnataka Congress MLA

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA and former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan on Saturday clarified that there are no plans to distribute food kits and cash aid for families of the accused persons involved in Hubballi violence.

Zameer Khan on Friday had announced that he will help the mothers and children of the persons arrested in Hubballi. He had also said he will distribute food kits and Rs 5,000 cash to every family in Mastaan Shah Shaadi Mahal near Kasaba police station in Hubballi.

This decision taken by the Congress MLA has triggered a controversy with BJP leaders, including Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra and BJP National General Secretary and MLA, C.T. Ravi, slamming the former’s decision to support accused person’s families.

“I have come to Mecca for on a pilgrimage since April 17. The recent allegations on me are completely baseless and false. I have no role in any activities mentioned in the allegations on me,” Zameer said on Friday.

Hubballi-Dharwad BJP unit had written to the Police Commissioner not to give permission to the Congress MLA for distribution of food kits and cash to families of the accused persons involved in Hubballi violence.

The earning members of the accused’s families have gone to jail and in the holy month of Ramzan, Khan prayed to God to punish those who indulged in violence and guide them on the right path.