No plans to increase retirement age of Telangana govt employees: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s minister for Industries, D Sridhar Babu, has confirmed that there are no plans to increase the retirement age for government employees.

Speaking to the media on January 28, he emphasized that the government has not considered any proposals regarding this issue.

In a significant announcement, minister Babu revealed that an important update related to the IT sector is expected on February 7.

This forthcoming announcement aims to enhance the development of IT in the state, reflecting the government’s commitment to fostering a robust technology ecosystem.

Two new dry ports in Telangana

He also mentioned that the issue regarding dry port links has been resolved, with discussions held between the chief ministers of both states.

As a result, two new dry ports are set to be established in Telangana, which is anticipated to boost trade and logistics in the region.

Furthermore, Babu outlined plans to promote industrial and IT growth in Tier-2 cities and develop an “East City” specifically for IT initiatives.

“There are aspirations for substantial development around Charlapally, which is expected to become a hub for technological advancements and industrial activities,” he added.

Minister Babu also highlighted that investments this year have already surpassed those made in the last ten years combined.

He addressed concerns regarding dissatisfaction among ministers and clarified that there is a collective understanding of the state’s financial situation.

Moreover, he dismissed allegations of corruption as unfounded, reinforcing the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.