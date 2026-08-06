No PM or MLA is bigger than kanwariyas: Daksh Chaudhary

Ghaziabad: Daksh Chaudhary, self-proclaimed cow vigilante (gau rakshak) from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, allegedly spoke in derogatory language against the administration.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Chaudhary and Hindu Raksha Dal senior leader Pinky Bhaiya are flanked by Kanwariyas. He says, “Yeh ek mahina, Kanwariyas se bada koi pradhan mantri ya vidhayak nahi hai. Prashaasan Ghaziabad se Haridwar tak apni gaadiyon mein kanwar lekar jaayega, kyunki kanwar khandith ho gayi hai.”

This loosely translates to: One month, no Prime Minister or MLA is bigger than the Kanwariyas. The administration will carry Kanwars in their vehicles from Ghaziabad to Haridwar, because the Kanwar has been broken.

He blamed it on the administration for ensuring the safe passage of Kanwars. “Kanwars ki sabki yehi iccha hai ki prashasan apni gaadi mein Ghaziabad se Haridwar tak, jal lekar aayega aur yahan laakar chodega (The administration is responsible for this and it is their duty to bring holy water from Haridwar to Ghaziabad in their official vehicles),” he concludes with chants of “Shankar bhagwaan ki jai (long live Lord Shiva).”

Daksh Chaudhary, self-proclaimed cow vigilante (gau rakshak) from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, allegedly spoke in derogatory language against the administration.



In a video that surfaced on social media, Chaudhary and Hindu Raksha Dal senior leader Pinky Bhaiya are flanked by… pic.twitter.com/dc4W9M4WDY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 6, 2026

Siasat.com tried calling the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner, but he was unavailable for comments.

Daksh Chaudhary has been vocal about his hatred towards the minority communities. He calls himself a digital creator and an influencer with 95K followers on Facebook.

With Kanwar Yatra in full swing and multiple camps across Northern India fully set up, incidents of violence and disruption were reported from the streets of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Delhi, including an attack by a group of Kanwariyas on a school van carrying children.