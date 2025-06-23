No police nod for Yusuf Bhai Perfumes’ grand launch; two booked

Massive traffic jam occurred on Masab Tank Road during the visit of Yousuf Bhai.

Published: 23rd June 2025 8:44 am IST
Hyderabad: The Masab Tank police booked a case against two individuals for failing to obtain police permission for the grand inauguration of Yusuf Bhai Perfumes shop on Sunday.

A massive traffic jam occurred on Masab Tank Road during the visit of Yusuf Bhai, a well-known perfume seller, for the inauguration.

Following complaints about the traffic congestion, the Masab Tank police arrived at the scene and took two individuals, Abdul Mohid and Jaffer Ahmed, into custody.

The Masab Tank police stated that an FIR will be registered in connection with the case, and an investigation is underway.

