No political overtones: Telangana BJP chief defends SIR

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday, May 26, defended the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying the exercise had no political motives behind it.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rao said the SIR would be conducted in Telangana along the same lines as in West Bengal and other states, with the stated aim of identifying and removing fake voters and illegal immigrants from the rolls.

“The primary focus will be to eliminate discrepancies in the voter lists – whether it concerns wrong names, dead voters or voters who have moved elsewhere,” he said.

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Rao was also addressing party workers at the BJP office in Kukatpally, where he trained his sights on the Congress government. He accused it of splitting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate municipal bodies at the behest of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and said even officials were struggling to make sense of the new divisions.

On housing, he drew a parallel between the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and the current Congress dispensation. The BRS, he alleged, had cheated the poor with unfulfilled promises of 2BHK homes, while the Congress was now doing the same through its Indiramma housing scheme.

He also alleged that while the BRS regime had enriched itself through real estate dealings, the Congress government had brought the sector to a standstill.

Rao appealed to voters in Hyderabad to elect the BJP in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, arguing that only the party could provide a corruption-free administration.