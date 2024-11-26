No power supply in some areas of Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad is going to witness disruption in power supply outages in several areas today due to tree trimming and grid maintenance work.

These outages are necessary to ensure long-term infrastructure stability and safety.

Timing of disruption in power supply in Hyderabad

The electricity supply will be disrupted during the following hours:

10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

The power cuts will impact the following areas across Hyderabad:

Yakutpura

Chota Chanfra Nagar

Jaffer Main Road

Brahman Wadi

Galeb Hotel

Salarjung

City Pulse

Dharmavant College

Ganga Nagar Nala

Chuthisa Maidan

Yakut Mahal Theatre

Silky Ice Cream and surrounding areas

Chanchalguda

MBT Hut

Mehdi Corner

Afdhar Khana

Green Land

Kurmaguda

Guddibowli

Junior College

Chowni

Ek Khana Masjid

Moulanad Hotel

Gunj

Gurudas

Saleem Nagar

Ramarao Company

Saleem Nagar Milk Booth Down

Padmavathi Apartments in Saleem Nagar

Dabeerpura

Dabeerpura Main Road

Yaseen Jung

Nala

Mothi Masjid and surrounding areas

Why are power cuts happening?

The power supply in Hyderabad is being temporarily interrupted for necessary maintenance and safety procedures. These include:

Tree Trimming: To prevent electrical hazards caused by overgrown branches near power lines. Grid maintenance: To ensure the grid operates efficiently and avoids unplanned outages in the future.

While the temporary disruption in power supply may inconvenience some, these maintenance activities are essential for the smooth functioning of the city’s power grid.