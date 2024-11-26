No power supply in some areas of Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad is going to witness disruption in power supply outages in several areas today due to tree trimming and grid maintenance work.
These outages are necessary to ensure long-term infrastructure stability and safety.
Timing of disruption in power supply in Hyderabad
The electricity supply will be disrupted during the following hours:
- 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
The power cuts will impact the following areas across Hyderabad:
Yakutpura
- Chota Chanfra Nagar
- Jaffer Main Road
- Brahman Wadi
- Galeb Hotel
Salarjung
- City Pulse
- Dharmavant College
- Ganga Nagar Nala
- Chuthisa Maidan
- Yakut Mahal Theatre
- Silky Ice Cream and surrounding areas
Chanchalguda
- MBT Hut
- Mehdi Corner
- Afdhar Khana
- Green Land
- Kurmaguda
- Guddibowli
- Junior College
- Chowni
- Ek Khana Masjid
- Moulanad Hotel
Gunj
- Gurudas
- Saleem Nagar
- Ramarao Company
- Saleem Nagar Milk Booth Down
- Padmavathi Apartments in Saleem Nagar
Dabeerpura
- Dabeerpura Main Road
- Yaseen Jung
- Nala
- Mothi Masjid and surrounding areas
Why are power cuts happening?
The power supply in Hyderabad is being temporarily interrupted for necessary maintenance and safety procedures. These include:
- Tree Trimming: To prevent electrical hazards caused by overgrown branches near power lines.
- Grid maintenance: To ensure the grid operates efficiently and avoids unplanned outages in the future.
While the temporary disruption in power supply may inconvenience some, these maintenance activities are essential for the smooth functioning of the city’s power grid.