Telangana govt announces free power supply for educational institutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued an order to provide free power supply to all government educational institutions in the state, effective immediately.

According to the government order, the free power supply scheme for government educational institutions will be managed through an online portal developed by Telangana DISCOMS.

This portal will offer features such as monthly billing, consumption tracking, and detailed reports. Educational departments will have access to monitor and manage their institutions’ power usage and payments, while the portal will also integrate with the Finance department for seamless bill payments.

Telangana CM stresses on uninterrupted power supply

During a review meeting held on September 4, 2024, chief minister A Revanth Reddy emphasised the necessity of ensuring an uninterrupted power supply across all sectors in Telangana.

He highlighted the state’s ambition to become a major business hub and stressed that no efforts should be spared to prevent power shortages.

Revanth Reddy instructed the Energy department officials to collaborate with the information technology and industries department to develop an action plan that addresses future energy requirements, ensuring consistent power supply to critical sectors.

He advocated for the optimal use of solar energy and proposed initiatives to generate power in alignment with growing demand.

The chief minister suggested utilizing unused lands owned by various departments for solar energy projects and encouraged the provision of solar-powered pump sets to farmers, promoting emission-free energy solutions.

He proposed adopting his native village, Kondareddypalle, as a pilot project for these initiatives, aiming to credit savings from solar energy directly to farmers’ accounts.

Additionally, he encouraged the promotion of solar cylinders as alternatives to traditional LPG cylinders, particularly through women’s self-help groups. He also called for discussions on strategies to enhance solar energy use in forest areas.

Revanth Reddy directed officials to ensure that 40,000 MW of solar power is generated annually while minimizing financial waste.

He also addressed the need to resolve issues related to transformer overloads and to maintain a consistent power supply without interruptions.