Telangana: TGNPDCL chairman calls for hourly power status amid rains

Hyderabad: Telangana Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGNPDCL) chairman and managing director Karnati Varun Reddy has called for hourly updates on the status of electricity supply amid ongoing rains.

This step is part of efforts to ensure the reliability of power services during the adverse weather conditions affecting the region.

The decision came in response to a four-day rain prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from September 4 to 9. Superintendent engineers have been issued orders to remain on high alert. Officials have been directed to set up a 24/7 control room to closely monitor and address any electricity issues to avoid disruption.

“Any interruption should be resolved immediately, and arrangements should be made to ensure that adequate staff, especially poles, materials, and contractors are ready. CE (HRD & Training) should be informed that all the holidays have been cancelled, if the leave is urgently required,” Reddy said in a meeting.

He asked them to be vigilant and respond appropriately to weather conditions.

Karnati Varun Reddy emphasised the importance of promptly informing the corporate office of any emerging issues. He urged officials to stay vigilant and respond effectively to changing weather conditions to ensure consistent power supply and quick resolution of any disruptions.