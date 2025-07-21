No progress in last 20 months of Congress rule in Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, claiming that the state has not witnessed any tangible progress in the last 20 months of Congress rule.

Rao stated that instead of delivering development, the Congress administration has caused “double the destruction,” further pushing the state into decline.

Speaking at a core BRS party workers’ meeting in Siddipet district’s Praggnapur, Harish Rao asserted that Telangana, once a leading state in development under previous administrations, has faced a severe setback during the current regime.

He urged his party workers to actively inform the public about what he called the failures of the Congress government. Rao pointed out that multiple surveys indicate a favourable position for the BRS, predicting the party’s victory in a majority of district local body seats.

Rao targets Congress over jobs

Rao criticised the Congress for failing to fulfil its employment promises, stating that while 200,000 jobs were promised in the first year, only 12,000 positions were actually filled, betraying the trust of the unemployed.

He alleged that those demanding unemployment benefits were instead being harassed with legal cases. Rao also highlighted that the Congress government has yet to release water from the Kaleshwaram project into the Mallannasagar reservoir, calling it another mark of negligence.

He drew attention to the deteriorating economic situation, noting that land values have reversed dramatically. Citing a past statement by Andhra Pradesh leader Chandrababu Naidu, Rao explained that, contrary to previous claims where selling an acre in Telangana would allow purchase of ten acres in Andhra Pradesh, the current situation has shifted so adversely that selling two acres in Telangana is insufficient to buy even one acre in Andhra Pradesh.

Congress govt unable to repair potholes: Harish Rao

Harish Rao also took the Congress government to task for its inability to repair potholes on roads constructed during the previous BRS regime and for its failure to provide clean drinking water to the public.

He asserted that such a government has lost the moral right to seek votes in the upcoming local elections.