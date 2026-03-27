No proposal of imposing lockdown in India: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, March 27, said there is no proposal to impose a lockdown in India in the wake of the West Asia war, and asked politicians to refrain from rumour mongering and creating fear psychosis among the people.

The minister also said the government will remain on its “toes” to keep fiscal deficit under check while ensuring the burden of rising global crude oil prices does not fall on the common man.

Replying to a discussion on the Finance Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that while several countries have increased motor fuel prices by 20-50 per cent, India has kept the rates of petrol and diesel unchanged.

Earlier in the day, the government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 each to ensure oil marketing companies do not increase pump prices.

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“I think we will be following the same pattern (fiscal prudence as in past). We will be able to keep the government fiscal stance carefully managed. Also, there will be efforts to have greater mobilisations through non-tax revenues…We shall be on our toes,” Sitharaman said.

Later, the Rajya Sabha returned the Finance Bill to the Lok Sabha by voice vote, thus completing the budgetary exercise for the next fiscal year, starting April 1.