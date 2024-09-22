No ‘Ravan’ can separate us; Sisodia terms his ties with Kejriwal as Lord Ram & Laxman

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday dubbed his relationship with the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal as that of Lord Ram and Laxman and lashed at the BJP saying no “Ravan” can separate them.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva hit back, saying Sisodia was the “king of drama” and was trying to portray himself as Laxman ahead of Ramlila next month.

At Kejriwal’s first ‘Janta ki Adalat’ rally at Jantar Mantar here following his resignation as Delhi chief minister, Sisodia alleged the BJP wanted to separate him from Arvind Kejriwal but no “Ravan has the power to separate Laxman from Lord Ram”.

“As long as Arvind Kejriwal keeps fighting this battle as Ram against the Ravan of dictatorship, I will stand by his side as Laxman,” he said.

Sisodia asserted that he would not hold the post of deputy chief minister or education minister in the Delhi government unless people certify him as honest.

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister post recently, saying he would hold the post again only after a trial by fire (“Agni Pariksha”) and after getting a certificate of honesty from the people of Delhi.

Attacking the BJP, Sisodia said, “When I was a journalist, I bought a small house for Rs 5 lakh in 2002 and Rs 10 lakh was in my bank account. They seized it. My son is studying in college, and I had to beg people for help to pay his fees because the ED froze my bank account.”

The AAP leader claimed that he was coaxed to join the BJP after he went to jail in the excise policy case.

However, the Delhi BJP chief rejected the allegation, terming it “laughable”.

“It is surprising that one-and-a-half months after being released from jail, he remembered to say such a thing by spinning a well-crafted story,” Sachdeva said.