No regular hearing matters on Wednesday, Thursday in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Days after Justice Sanjiv Khanna took charge as the Chief Justice of India, a new circular was issued on Saturday regarding the hearing of cases in the Supreme Court.

According to the circular, regular hearing matters will not be listed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“Henceforth, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays after notice miscellaneous matters, including Transfer Petitions and Bail Matters shall be listed and no regular hearing matter shall be listed on Wednesday and Thursday till further orders.

Also Read

“Special Bench or Part-Heard matter, whether miscellaneous or regular hearing which are directed to be listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays shall be listed in the post-lunch session or as per directions of the Competent Authority,” the circular said.

According to current practice, fresh admission matters are listed on Mondays and Fridays, also called miscellaneous days.

Tuesdays and Thursdays are designated for regular hearing matters, where final hearings of cases take place.