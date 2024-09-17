No relationship between Sardar Patel and BJP: Telangana Cong president

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that there was no relationship between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and veteran Congress leader late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who had ordered “Operation Polo” to merge the erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Indian Union.

Addressing a gathering at Gandhi Bhavan after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of “Praja Palana Dinotsavam” held on Tuesday, Goud said that the BJP did not even exist when the merger of Hyderabad took place on September 17, 1948.

He said that it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, who had expressed his desire with his close aide and then Union home minister Sardar Patel that he wanted to merge all the ‘sansthans’ in the country with the Indian Union.

Goud pointed out that the BJP was trying to divide the country into pieces by inciting religious fundamentalism. He felt that the BJP held no moral high grounds to give lessons to Congress.

Rebuking the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for its dishonesty against the people of Telangana, Goud said they had no right to criticise the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi who had carved the way for the formation of the state in 2014.