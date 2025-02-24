Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad continue to witness a rise in the rates of mutton and fish due to sliding demand for chicken in the city.

Meanwhile, the rates of chicken in the city have declined over the past few days due to the fear of bird flu.

Mutton, fish rates surge, chicken prices dip in Hyderabad

Speaking to Siasat.com, mutton shopkeepers said that they have witnessed a 40 percent rise in demand in the past week.

Due to the surge in demand, the rates also jumped by over 17 percent. The rate of mutton, which was Rs 850 per kg a week ago, is currently being sold at Rs 1000 per kg.

The same trend is being witnessed in the case of fish prices in the city. A hike of Rs 50-100 per kg is seen in the rates.

Impact on weddings

The impact of bird flu fears is also seen in the case of weddings in Hyderabad, as many are dropping chicken from their menus and replacing it with mutton and fish even at higher rates.

A caterer based in Hyderabad, Mohammed Hafeez, said that people are shifting their preferences due to the fear of bird flu.

Earlier, there was a huge demand for chicken. Now, they are opting for mutton and seafood, he added.

It remains to be seen how long the trend of rising mutton and fish rates and declining chicken prices will continue in Hyderabad.