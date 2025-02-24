Video: Ahead of Ramzan, Hyderabad sees rise in demand for dates from two countries

Due to the sufficient supply of dates, the rates in the city remain stable.

Photo of Mohd Aslam Hussain Mohd Aslam Hussain Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 24th February 2025 10:34 am IST
Ramadan special dates to cost more
Traders stock up dates in their stores ahead of Ramadan in Begum Bazar. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: With only a few days left for Ramzan, Hyderabad residents started purchasing dates as many stock them before the beginning of the holy month.

Although the market in the city is flooded with dates from various countries across the globe, the highest demand was seen for those from Iraq and Iran.

Rates of dates remain stable ahead of Ramzan in Hyderabad

Usually, when demand increases, the rates also increase. However, due to the sufficient supply of dates, the rates in the city remain stable.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a trader of dates whose shop is located in Begum Bazar, Hyderabad, said that dates from Iraq and Iran are in high demand.

Although dates from Saudi Arabia are also available in the markets of Hyderabad, their demand remains low even in Ramzan due to the high rates.

Holy month

The holy month of Ramzan is likely to begin on March 1. However, it depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

If it is sighted on February 28, the holy month will begin on March 1. However, if no crescent moon is sighted on Friday, it will begin on March 2.

As Ramzan approaches, the demand for dates in Hyderabad will further rise.

