No relief, Delhi’s AQI drops into ‘severe’ category

New Delhi: The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was at 404, in the “severe” category on Thursday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At the Dwarka sector-8 station, the PM 2.5 reached 469 and PM 10 was at 470, in the “severe” category, while CO was at 134, in “moderate” levels.

However, the Anand Vihar station was in the “very poor” category with PM 2.5 at 305 and PM 10 at 191, under the “moderate” levels while the NO2 was at 73, in “satisfactory” levels, as per the CPCB, at 6 p.m.

At the Bawana station, PM 2.5 reached 352, in the “very poor” category and PM 10 at 238, in the “poor” category, while the CO reached 78, in “satisfactory” levels and NO2 at 18, in the “good” category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the “poor” category with PM 2.5 at 287 and PM 10 at 146, in the “moderate” category while the CO reached at 61, under “satisfactory” category.

The PM 2.5 at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 379 while PM 10 reached 388, placing both under the “very poor” category. However, the CO was at 102, in “moderate” levels and NO2 reached 22, in “good” levels.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.