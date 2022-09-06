No relief for MLA Raja Singh in Telangana HC, hearing adjourned

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s hopes of an early release were dashed on Tuesday in the Telangana High Court. A division bench adjourned the hearing of a writ petition filed by his wife Usha Bai challenging his detention under the Preventive Detention Act to four weeks.

A division bench comprising Justice Shameem Akther and Justice E.V Venugopal heard the matter and directed the state to file a counter within four weeks. Aggrieved with the detention of her husband under the PD act, she had filed a writ petition before the High court and sought his release from Cherlapally central prison.

The court directed “Issue notice to the SHO of Mangalhat Police station and file counter in 4 weeks. P. Shashi Kiran, counsel appearing for the petitioner, sought adjournment to tomorrow for the appearance of a senior counsel.

The court asked Mujib Kumar Sada Shivuni, Special Government Pleader, appearing for the Telangana government about the case. He told the judge that it is a fresh admission matter, and the judge adjourned the matter after 4 weeks.

Terming the detention illegal, Usha Bai also pleaded the court to pass orders quashing the proceedings of the Hyderabad police invoking the PD Act. Since his arrest, Raja Singh has been lodged at Cherlapally central jail and security has been increased at jail premises.