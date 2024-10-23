No room for double standards on terrorism: PM Modi to BRICS leaders

Kazan: Reiterating his call for dialogue and diplomacy, and not war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 23 urged firm support of all BRICS members on the issue of terrorism, emphasising that there can be no “double standards” on the serious matter.

“We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like Covid together, we are certainly able to create new opportunities to ensure a secure, strong, and prosperous future for future generations,” said PM Modi in his remarks at the closed plenary of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

“In order to counter terrorism and Terror financing, we need the single-minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop the radicalization of youth in our countries. We must work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism,” he added.

The restricted format of the summit meeting had in attendance Russian President Vladimir Putin, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chinese President Xi Jinping, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Luis Ecker Vieira.

In his remarks, PM Modi stated that the grouping’s approach must remain people-centric. He insisted that a message should go out that BRICS is not a “divisive” organisation but one that works in the interest of humanity.

“Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is facing several pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change, and terrorism. The world is talking about the North-South divide and the East West divide.

Preventing inflation, ensuring food security, energy security, health security, and water security, are matters of priority for all countries in the world.

“And, in this era of technology, new challenges have emerged such as cyber deepfake, and disinformation. At such a time, there are high expectations of BRICS. I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role in all areas,” he maintained.

The BRICS alliance, an intergovernmental organisation comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, had added four new members – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates – on January 1, 2024.

Addressing the gathering of leaders, Prime Minister Modi said that BRICS is an organisation that is willing to evolve with time and India is ready to welcome new members into BRICS as ‘Partner Countries’.

“In this regard all decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected. The Guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures adopted during the Johannesburg summit, should be complied with by all members and partner countries,” remarked PM Modi.

The BRICS grouping, he said, has been created by the confluence of different viewpoints and ideologies which is a source of inspiration for the world as it fosters positive cooperation.

“The hopes, aspirations, and expectations of the countries of the Global South must also be kept in mind. During our Voice of Global South Summits and G20 Presidency, India put the voices of these countries on the global stage. I am pleased that these efforts are being strengthened under BRICS as well,” opined PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about collectively raising voices for reforms of global institutions, such as the UN Security Council, multilateral development banks, and the World Trade Organisation.