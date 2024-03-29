No room for hate politics: BRS candidate for Hyderabad LS seat

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate Gaddam Srinivas Yadav visited the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar on Friday. He offered prayers signalling the beginning of his election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Srinivas Yadav, who is in-charge of the Goshamahal Assembly segment for the BRS, challenged both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha and sitting All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The BRS leader said his campaign will revolve around development and there will be no room for hate politics. “I will seek votes assuring development of old city. I request people to question the candidates of other political parties on development of old city'” he said Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.

The BRS leader said the political parties should speak on development issues and avoid hate speech during campaign. ” Let Asaduddin Owaisi come or Madhavi Latha cone to your door step. You all take assurance of development activity and not religious divide,” Srinivas Yadav stated.

BRS and defections

Telangana is all set to go to polls in May, with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections seemingly becoming more of a direct fight between the Congress and BJP. The BRS, which lost the Assembly polls last year, has seen a spate of defections from its sitting MPs to the BJP and Congress.

A day earlier, senior BRS leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao said that he will also be joining the Congress.