No safety for civilians anywhere in Gaza: UN humanitarians

United Nations: There is no safety for civilians anywhere in Gaza, with more than 80 per cent of the Gaza Strip under Israeli evacuation orders, UN humanitarians said.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, said on social media platform X, “There is no humanitarian zone let alone a ‘safe zone.”

He called for an end to misleading evacuation orders and the killing of civilians, warning that every day without a ceasefire brings more tragedy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of large areas within Gaza, citing rocket fire into Israel. The office said an initial analysis indicates the new orders cover about 3 square km in North Gaza and Deir al Balah governorates. Strikes have been reported in the Al Mawasi area, where people were ordered to move and take shelter.

“Over 80 per cent of the Gaza Strip is under unrevoked Israeli evacuation orders. Amid this situation, OCHA warns that the ability of humanitarian organisations to support people in need across Gaza is further diminishing,” said OCHA.

The humanitarians said some of the most onerous restrictions on humanitarian movement were recorded last month, including blocking access to border areas for collecting supplies, denying attempts to deliver goods and services, or assessing needs across Gaza. Overall, 39 per cent of UN attempts to move aid workers anywhere in Gaza were rejected by the Israeli authorities, with another 18 per cent disrupted or interfered with.

Access has been denied for the besieged areas in North Gaza since Oct0ber 6. According to OCHA, out of 166 attempts, 150 were refused, and 16 were initially agreed to but interfered with or faced impediments. The office noted that access to what remains of hospitals in the north is among the top priorities.

OCHA also said that in the West Bank, it joined with UNRWA and other humanitarian partners to assess the aftermath of an Israeli operation in Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps last week. Teams visited the area on Tuesday and estimated more than 1,000 housing units and about 100 shops were damaged from explosions or bulldozing. Over 20 families of more than 90 people were displaced.

The office said that damage to infrastructure disrupted electricity, water and sewage networks. OCHA mobilised a humanitarian response by partners, who trucked water to people.

It said the West Bank assessment will inform further interventions, including installing new water tanks, vacuuming sewage and distributing hygiene kits and emergency cash.