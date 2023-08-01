No shortage of HIV drug Dolutegravir: Mandaviya

As on July 26 July, a total of 14,17,81,384 teleconsultations have been completed, Mandaviya added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 1st August 2023 10:09 pm IST
Dolutegravir (DTG)
Dolutegravir (DTG)-IANS

New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday told the Parliament that there is no nation-wide shortage of HIV drug Dolutegravir.

BookMyMBBS

His assurence came in response to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether there is a nation-wide shortage of the valuable HIV drug.

Also Read
Study shows HIV can lie dormant in brain

Dolutegravir (DTG) was introduced under the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) in a phased manner in 2020, he said, adding that various proactive steps have been undertaken to ensure uninterrupted supply of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines including Dolutegravir.

MS Education Academy

In response to another question, Mandaviya said: “The MoHFW has developed a telemedicine application eSanjeevani, which provides doctor to doctor and patient to doctor consultations.

“This application works on a hub and spoke model wherein doctors including specialists provide services to patients in Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) in rural areas. Further people in remote and rural areas can also avail services through OPD module of eSanjeevani.”

As on July 26 July, a total of 14,17,81,384 teleconsultations have been completed, Mandaviya added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 1st August 2023 10:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button