No stopping ‘Pathaan’: Film collects Rs 634 cr gross worldwide in 7 days

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 2nd February 2023 11:31 am IST
Mumbai: Actors Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone during a press conference of movie 'Pathaan', in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI01_30_2023_000322B)

Mumbai: It’s been seven days since Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’ released and it seems it is in no mood to slow down at the box-office as the action entertainer has raked in Rs. 634 crore gross worldwide in just one week since its release on January 25.

‘Pathaan’, on its seventh day, registered Rs. 23 crores nett in India (Hindi – Rs. 22 crores, All Dubbed versions – Rs. 1 crore), taking the India gross to Rs. 28 crores.

The overseas gross on day 7 is at Rs. 15 crore. In 7 days, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded $29.27 million (Rs. 238.5 crores) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at Rs. 330.25 (Hindi – Rs. 318.50 crores, dubbed – Rs. 11.75 crores).

‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

