No Stopping Ram Charan! Actor shoots RC 16 with 103°F fever

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is known for his hard work, and he proved it again while shooting for RC 16. Even with a 103-degree fever, he continued working instead of taking rest. Director Buchi Babu Sana asked him to take a break, but Ram Charan wanted to complete the night shoots as planned. Now, the team is shooting day scenes, including sports sequences. This schedule will end by mid-February.

A New Look for the Film

RC 16 is a sports drama set in Uttarandhra. To fit the role, Ram Charan worked hard on his fitness with coach Shivoham. He followed a strict workout routine and shared his progress on social media. Fans are excited to see his new look in the film.

A Big Comeback After ‘Game Changer’

Ram Charan’s last film, Game Changer, did not do well, so he is determined to make a strong comeback with RC 16. His fans are hopeful that this film will be a big hit.

Star Cast and Production Team

The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor as the lead actress. Music is composed by AR Rahman. Vriddhi Cinemas is producing the film, while Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting it. With such a great team, expectations for RC 16 are very high.