No threat to Telangana poultry industry amid bird flu concerns: Scientists

Hyderabad: As rumours spread across Telangana over bird flu, veterinary scientists assured the public there is no need to panic.

Bird flu or Avian Influenza A- H5N1 is a viral disease prominently infecting poultry birds across Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring states. So far, no case has been reported in Telangana.

According to veterinary scientists, the virus is zoonotic and can thrive in humans. However, symptoms are manageable and do not cause a life-threatening condition. They feel that the virus will gradually perish causing less damage.

‘Rumours of bird flu will fade away’

A scientist who works in one of the poultry research stations from PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNR), on condition of anonymity, told Siasat.com that during the COVID-19 pandemic, rumours started generating that consuming chicken could cause the dreaded disease.

“Initially, rumours spread that consuming chicken could cause COVID-19, leading to mass hysteria and a sudden drop in chicken and egg consumption. It was only after months when authorities clarified that poultry was safe and beneficial that people resumed eating again,” the scientist said.

The scientist notes during the pandemic, chicken was sold at throwaway prices leading to an enormous loss for the poultry industry. “Prices later stabilized at Rs 200 per kg and have remained steady. The industry is accustomed to such fluctuations, as they know the risks involved and understand how to set prices and create demand,” said the scientist.

The scientist feels that even if 100 percent of the poultry birds die, new ones will come and things will become normal in the next cycle.

How risky is bird flu infection in humans

The scientist of PVNR Telangana Veterinary University observes the seriousness of any virus is directly proportional to its mortality rate. Giving an example of now eradicated smallpox which caused millions of lives had a mortality rate of 100 percent.

Dismissing that bird flu can be a major cause of concern among humans, the scientist cautions that every virus keeps mutating, and if it takes a more virulent form while jumping species, it is worrisome.

As of now, no vaccine has been made for bird flu.

Recent disposal of infected birds in Telangana

The Telangana animal husbandry department has been vigilant and strict measures are taken to ensure no case of bird flu enters the state. It has been closely monitoring the movement of all poultry vehicles entering Telangana.

On February 11, the Telangana government issued a notice to all district collectors to create awareness among poultry farmers and the public about bird flu prevention.

Orders have been given on how to dispose of infected chickens by digging pits and using biosafety measures. However, the steps are rarely followed.

Also Read Bird flu scare in Hyderabad: 1 held over dead chickens in Telangana water body

Take the recent case of Akkampally reservoir of Telangana in Nalgonda district where dead chickens were found dumped in the reservoir. Investigations revealed that a poultry farm manager was responsible for the dumping of the dead birds.

Big players dominate Telangana poultry industry

Giant poultry businesses in Telangana control over the poultry business. A monopoly is established restricting new poultry owners from running independently. These big poultry giants provide eggs and fodder to small poultry farmers in exchange for fully grown chickens. Although the financial risk is low, a lot of hard work and time is spent in rearing the chickens by the small farmers.

Is frozen meat future of poultry industry?

Scientists feel that the poultry industry could see a major transformation as a shift from freshly cut meat to frozen meat is bound to happen.

“Chicken meat is already going to the restaurants across the city in frozen form. Its only time the transition to frozen meat would happen,” the scientist opines.

“If the poultry birds are sent directly to slaughterhouses in good health, and there they are cut, packed, frozen and sent to the markets, that would be the safer alternative to hygienic meat sales,” the scientist adds.