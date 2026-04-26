No tilak, no makeup while on duty: Bihar DGP’s orders divides internet

Patna: Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar issued a new directive that has triggered debate across the state.

In an order issued on April 18, he instructed police personnel not to wear any religious symbols, including a tilak or sandalwood marks, on their forehead while in uniform and on duty. He said such practices violate the police manual and warned strict disciplinary action against those who failed to compile.

“The police force must maintain a professional image. It is mandatory for personnel to wear caps and belts while on duty, and uniforms without them will be treated as incomplete,” DGP Kumar had said.

In addition, women police personnel have been directed to avoid “excessive” makeup while on duty. The administration said the measures are aimed at ensuring that official identity is given prominence over personal identity within the police force.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar issued a new directive that has triggered debate across the state.



In an order issued on April 18, he instructed police personnel not to wear any religious symbols, including a tilak or sandalwood marks, on their forehead while… pic.twitter.com/TkAYhz35nQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 26, 2026

The senior officer’s order has evoked mixed reactions from the internet.

‘Is the honesty of Bihar Police decided by Tilak? Does corruption come by applying sandalwood? Do criminals get saved after seeing Tilak? If the forehead tilak is against discipline, then under what rule is casteism, bribery, political sycophancy in uniform legal?’ said one user

While another wrote, ‘Personally, he is right. But it is very difficult to implement in Bihar Police Department.

Another user wrote in his post, ‘I think you can’t do all this in police uniform. But can you do puja in the police station early in the morning? So that there is a good FIR and prompt action without any bribe.’

‘DGP sir is also wearing glasses, does he come in uniform?’ quipped one user.