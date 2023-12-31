No tussle in MVA over sharing of seats for LS elections: Sanjay Raut

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there is no tussle among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies over the sharing of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He also said there is a “good understanding” between the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and leaders of Congress in the Centre and Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Raut also said winnability will be the criterion in picking candidates, the remarks coming days after his “Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 23 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra” caused heartburn in Congress.

“There is no tussle over the seat-sharing issue among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents. We (Shiv Sena-UBT) and leaders of Congress in Delhi as well as in Maharashtra share a good understanding. Do not pay attention to remarks made by some leaders about the alliance.

“We are ready with our list of seats and tickets will be given to the candidates who are capable of winning the elections,” he said.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), and Congress.

Queried on the possible induction of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar in the MVA fold, Raut said, “Everything is fine between us and Ambedkar. He is a good orator and expresses his thoughts clearly against the BJP”.

Raut alleged industries are being moved out of Maharashtra to Gujarat but Union minister Narayan Rane, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar lack the courage to raise their voices.

On the launch of various projects in Ayodhya days ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Raut sarcastically said the PMO will now work from Ayodhya.