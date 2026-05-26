No urgency, thanks: SC refuses to hear PIL seeking complete ban on cow slaughter

"You remembered this a day before. No urgency. Thanks," said a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2026 12:34 pm IST
CJI Surya Kant and Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 26, refused to grant urgent hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking effective implementation of the law imposing a complete ban on cow slaughter ahead of Bakrid.

“You remembered this a day before. No urgency. Thanks,” said a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha mentioned the matter before the bench, seeking an urgent hearing. “We are seeking a hearing so that if your lordships are persuaded, an interim order can be passed,” he orally submitted.

Subhan Bakery

“Day after tomorrow is Bakrid. This is a plea to seek implementation of anti-cow slaughter law. If this can be listed tomorrow,” Sinha said.

The plea, filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, seeks directions to enforce anti-slaughter laws to protect the cow and its progeny from slaughter. It also wants a direction to state governments to notify guidelines for regulating slaughterhouses in each and every state in accordance with law.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2026 12:34 pm IST

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