No visa required for Indian students to exit Romania by special flights: Embassy

Bucharest: The Indian embassy in Romania on Tuesday said that no visa is required for Indian students sheltered here to exit Bucharest by special flights.

Taking to Twitter, the embassy has said that it has getting queries from the students evacuated from Ukraine that they may not be able to leave after some days due to visa requirements.

“We have received queries from Indian students evacuated from Ukraine and presently in shelters in Romania that they may not be able to leave after some days due to visa requirements. We want to assure that no visa is required to exit Romania by special flights,” the embassy said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the seventh flight carrying 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Romania’s Bucharest as part of Operation Ganga on Tuesday.

Union Minister Narayan Rane received the evacuated Indian nationals at the Mumbai airport.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the eighth flight carrying 216 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary’s capital Budapest for New Delhi while the ninth flight carrying 218 Indians took off from the Romanian capital Bucharest for New Delhi as part of Operation Ganga.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while presiding over a high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all stranded Indians in Ukraine are safe and secure, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. Government sources on Monday said that the ‘Special Envoys’ including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will be travelling to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

The union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India as part of the mission.