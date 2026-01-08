As winter settles in, strawberry season quietly takes over Hyderabad, bringing with it a burst of colour, flavour, and seasonal indulgence. From dessert counters to farm experiences on the city’s outskirts, strawberries have become one of winter’s most-awaited highlights.

This weekend, strawberry steps out of cafes and into an immersive setting, offering Hyderabadis a chance to experience the season beyond the plate. For those looking to swap routine outings for something fresh and experiential, a strawberry-themed escape promises to be a fitting way to spend the weekend, blending nature, food, and leisurely activities into a single day away from the city.

The lakeside strawberry experience in Hyderabad

Area77, a lakeside experiential venue, is hosting an event called Everything Strawberry on January 11. This lakeside event transforms its space into a seasonal getaway centred entirely around strawberries.

The experience will take place at Area77 in Cherlapalli, Secunderabad, which is known for its open landscapes and outdoor offerings. Set away from the city’s bustle, the location adds to the charm of the event, allowing visitors to spend the day amid greenery, water views, and fresh winter air.

One of the key highlights of the event is the strawberry picking experience, where visitors can walk through the fields and handpick fresh strawberries straight from the source. This is complemented by a farm-to-plate concept, showcasing how freshly harvested produce is transformed into flavour-driven dishes and desserts.

Adding an interactive element to the day is a mixology workshop featuring strawberry-based mocktails and creative blends. For those looking to mix indulgence with play, mini golf offers a relaxed activity between tastings. Live music, food counters, and open-air seating create a festive and unhurried atmosphere throughout the day.

Designed as a one-day experience, the event brings together seasonal flavours, scenic surroundings, and hands-on activities, offering Hyderabadis a chance to experience strawberry season beyond the plate.

All details

When? January 11, 2026

Where? Area77, Cherlapalli, Secunderabad

Price– Starting from Rs. 4999

For those looking to make the most of a January weekend, the event presents a timely reminder that some of Hyderabad’s best winter moments lie just beyond its cafes and malls.