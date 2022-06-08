‘No words to explain..’, Fans in awe of Munawar’s ‘Halki Si Barsaat’

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila’s debut music video ‘Halki Si Barsaat’ has just been released today, June 8. The Lock Upp winner posted a clip of single on his Instagram account. The caption reads, “The wait is over 🎉 Out Now @munawar.faruqui @nazilx @anshul300 @saaj__bhatt @sanjeevchaturvediofficial @irajanbir @raghav.sharma.14661 @desimusicfactory #munawarfaruqui #munawarkijanta #Nazila #Halkisibarsaat #desimusicfactory”.

The romantic video song has been released on YouTube today, while the audio was out on Spotify last night itself. Just an hour since its release and the song has already managed to garner over 400k views and 15K comments. Fans are going gaga over ‘MuNaz’ chemistry. Watch it below.

Earlier this week, Munawar announced his acting debut in a music video and revealed the poster of his song on the photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, ‘Munawar Ki Janta’ and ‘Munawar Warriors’ were pretty excited to see their star and stand-up comedian performing daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as the Lock Upp winner has backed out from the project.

After a lot of speculations, this news was confirmed by an Instagram page dedicated to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which has over 121K followers. According to a YouTube video shared by the page, it is now official that Munawar Faruqui will not be flying to Cape Town to take part in KKK 12. Watch the video below.