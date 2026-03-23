Hyderabad: Sreeleela, once considered one of the fastest-rising stars in Telugu cinema, is now reportedly facing a significant slowdown in Tollywood. According to multiple media reports, the actress currently has no major Telugu projects in hand, marking a sharp contrast to her earlier phase of back-to-back film signings.

Sreeleela rose to prominence with her energetic screen presence, impressive dance skills, and strong appeal among younger audiences. However, her rapid rise was followed by a series of underwhelming box office performances, which drew criticism over her choice of scripts. While her performance and dance numbers in Bhagavanth Kesari received appreciation, several of her other films failed to make an impact.

The actress had pinned high hopes on Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, which marked her last major Telugu signing. However, reports suggest that the film has failed to meet expectations at the box office. Sreeleela’s role in the film has also faced criticism, with many calling it underdeveloped. Additionally, her on-screen pairing with Pawan Kalyan drew trolling on social media due to the noticeable age gap.

Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela

A report by Telugu360 claimed that the actress is currently “jobless” in Tollywood, while Mirchi9 reported that she has been actively exploring opportunities beyond Telugu cinema. The latter also noted her recent foray into Tamil cinema with Parasakthi, which reportedly underperformed, raising questions about her prospects in the industry.

Sreeleela’s upcoming films in Bollywood

Despite these setbacks, Sreeleela appears to be shifting focus towards Bollywood. She is set to make her Hindi film debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in an untitled romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu, reportedly slated for release in 2026. She is also said to be working on a project with Ibrahim Ali Khan under Maddock Films, along with a thriller backed by Dharma Productions.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela (Instagram)

Industry observers believe that her Bollywood projects could play a crucial role in reviving her career. For now, all eyes are on whether Sreeleela can bounce back and reclaim her position as a leading actress across industries.