Nobel laureate Mohd Yunus appointed head of Bangladesh’s interim govt

The other members of the interim government will be finalized after consultations with various political parties, the press secretary added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th August 2024 12:23 am IST
Mohammed Yunus
Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus - X

Dhaka: Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the president’s press secretary said on Tuesday night.

The decision was made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The heads of three armed forces were also present at the meeting.

Yunus is currently out of the country but welcomed the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s regime, describing the development as the “second liberation” of the country.

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his anti-poverty campaign through the Grameen Bank, a mode; which was replicated across continents.

