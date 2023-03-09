Nobody in India listens to Rahul Gandhi: Assam CM

"Rahul Gandhi is aware that no one in India will pay attention to him. That is why he assembled a group of anti-India people in London and addressed them," Sarma said.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday mockingly praised Rahul Gandhi for giving speeches outside India.

Taking a jab at the Congress leader for his recent lecture at the Cambridge University, where he alleged that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy, Sarma said that Rahul Gandhi did so because “nobody in India listens to him”.

“Rahul Gandhi is aware that no one in India will pay attention to him. That is why he assembled a group of anti-India people in London and addressed them,” Sarma said.

“By giving speeches outside of India, he finally displayed some brains. He deserves praise for it,” the Assam Chief Minister said sarcastically.

Sarma also said that everyone in the northeast supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he is the “tallest leader” of the nation.

