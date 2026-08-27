Noida woman hurling abuses was ‘dimag se kharab,’ say police

Noida: A woman was caught on camera hurling derogatory abuses at a group of five to six security guards at a high-rise apartment complex in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Local police arrested the woman, identified as Priyanka, terming her “mentally unsound” after the nearly five-minute video of the incident went viral on social media.

“Woh dimag se kharab thi (she was mentally unstable),” Inspector Jitendra Kumar of Bisrakh Police Station told Siasat.com.

According to reports, security guards of Centurion Terrace Home Society stopped a delivery agent carrying a parcel ordered by Priyanka. Angered, she reportedly started abusing them using derogatory language.

The video shows Priyanka getting closer to one of the guards and trying to kick him in the face. “Teri koi aukat nahin mere aage. Juta saaf karaaungi tujhse (you are nothing compared to me. I will make you clean my shoes),” the woman shouted.

She continued, “Gareebon ke aulad…do roti nahi hai jeb mein bhaangi saale (You poor trash… you don’t even have a penny to your name, you scum).”

She involved political personalities as well, saying, “Akhilesh Yadav ke kutte. BJP se tere muh pe chappal padwaungi, aukaat me reh gareeb ki aulaad (Akhilesh Yadav’s dogs. I will have the BJP hit your face with slippers; stay in your place, you poor trash).”

A woman was caught on camera hurling derogatory abuses at a group of five to six security guards at a high-rise apartment complex in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.



Local police arrested the woman, identified as Priyanka, terming her "mentally unsound" after the nearly five-minute video… pic.twitter.com/080B53urli — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 27, 2026

Bisrakh Police said that she was arrested on Thursday, August 27, after taking cognisance of the video on social media. When asked how the officials figured Priyanka was mentally unstable, Kumar said, “Baat karne se (by talking to her).”

No security guard pressed charges or lodged a complaint, the Inspector said. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Section 170, which empowers an officer to make a preventative arrest over a cognisable offence.