Noida: Woman slaps e-rickshaw driver 17 times in 90 secs, arrested

Noida: Noida Police on Saturday arrested a woman for thrashing an e-rickshaw driver in full public view, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The accused woman has been identified as Kiran Singh, a resident of Noida and a native of Agra.

A police official told IANS that the incident followed a minor accident between the e-rickshaw and a Wagon car which was being driven by Singh.

The woman slapped him 17 times in less than 90 seconds and constantly kept abusing the poor rickshaw guy.



The incident is reportedly from Noida. https://t.co/7HT1nVGllD — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) August 13, 2022

“The woman got out of the car and slapped the e-rickshaw driver multiple times,” the official said.

In the viral video, the accused woman could be seen slapping the e-rickshaw driver at least 17 times in just 90 seconds.

थाना फेस-2 पुलिस द्वारा ई-रिक्शा चालक के साथ मारपीट करने वाली महिला अभियुक्ता गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/wyNTeEZl9G — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) August 13, 2022

The woman could be seen holding the e-rickshaw driver by his collar and showing him the bruises on her car.

The police have arrested the woman after filing a case against her.