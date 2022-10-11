Noise launches next-gen audio TWS with gesture control

New Delhi: Homegrown technology company Noise on Tuesday launched next generation audio true wireless stereo (TWS) with Gesture Control and Hot Voice command.

With the Gesture Control feature, users can reject a call or change a music track by shaking their heads and nod their heads to accept calls.

Called ‘IntelliBuds,’ the hearable is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available at the company’s official site from October 14.

The new TWS comes in black and a white colour variant. It include features such as gesture Control, voice command, and music sharing directly from earbuds.

Also Read Acer India launches new laptop with stereoscopic 3D gaming

Additionally, it offers transparency mode and customised equalizer, the company said.

The new TWS claims to give 9 hours of battery on a single charge with 36 hours of playtime. Additionally, it comes with a 600mAh battery.

“We are certain that Noise ‘IntelliBuds’ will echo with every TWS users’ need and will re-invent the TWS space in India”, said Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise.

‘NoiseFit Smart’ app can be paired with the buds to experience a new level of personalisation.

With Hot Voice command, users can answer incoming calls by saying — ‘Hey headphones’ — followed by the command Accept /Reject and Play/Pause/Next/Previous for music, the company said.