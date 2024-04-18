Nomination process for fourth phase of LS polls begins

As many as 96 constituencies across nine states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in the fourth phase.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 18th April 2024 8:57 am IST
Election Commission of India (ECI)

New Delhi: The nomination process for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 13 began on Thursday.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President on Thursday.

All constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25) and Telangana (17) will go to polls in this phase.

Polling will also be held in various constituencies of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

In Andhra Pradesh, assembly polls will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

