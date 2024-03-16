Non-compliance of ED summons: Delhi court grants bail to CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: A magisterial court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on complaints by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over non-compliance with the agency’s summons issued to him in connection with a money laundering case related to the now scrapped excise policy case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Divya Malhotra, of Rouse Avenue Court granted Chief Minister Kejriwal relief on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of Rs 50,000.

While the judge allowed Kejriwal to leave the court, the arguments by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta and Additional Solicitor General (ASG), S.V. Raju were still on in the matter.

Gupta, who appeared for CM Kejriwal, argued the application under Section 207 (Criminal Procedure Code) of CrPC for supply of documents.

ASG Raju said that these are just delay tactics and that they want to delay the proceedings.

“Whatever documents he is entitled to he has been supplied,” he added.

ACMM Malhotra has now listed hearing on CM Kejriwal’s application for the supply of documents under Section 207 of the CrPC for April 1.

A sessions court on Friday refused to grant a stay on the summons issued to CM Kejriwal by the ACMM. Since he was summoned to appear on Saturday before her, he had moved the sessions court.

The ED had filed two complaints over non-compliance with the agency’s summons.

ACMM on Saturday heard both the complaints.

The ACMM on February 17 granted a day’s exemption from physical appearance to CM Kejriwal in connection with the first complaint filed by the ED over the same issue.

The second complaint pertains to “Kejriwal not abiding by the summons number 4 to 8,” a source said.

The AAP Convenor had requested the financial probe agency for a date after March 12 for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

His response came after the ED issued a summons to CM Kejriwal for the eighth time on February 27 and asked him to appear before it on March 4.

ACMM Malhotra had taken cognisance of the first complaint on February 7.

“The judge had then said, “.. summons are being issued to him to appear on February 17.”

The ED on January 31 issued summons to CM Kejriwal for the fifth time, and he was told to appear before it on February 2.

The financial probe agency’s complaint alleged that the CM intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving “lame excuses”.

“If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would set a wrong example for the common man,” the agency had said.

The ED had issued a summons for the fourth time to CM Kejriwal on January 13, asking him to appear before it on January 18.

On February 2, AAP said that CM Kejriwal did not appear before the ED for questioning, and also targeted the Central government.

“Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today either. The party calls the summons ‘unlawful’. We will comply with the lawful summons,” AAP had said.