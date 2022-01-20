Non-Pro iPhone 14 models will not get 120 Hz ProMotion display

San Francisco: Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in or around September and now a new report suggests that only the highest-end iPhone 14 models will feature Apple’s ProMotion display technology.

According to a display analyst Ross Young, since BOE doesn’t have enough LTPO capacity and has yet to ship any LTPO panels, it would be “quite risky” for Apple to introduce the display technology at this time. Instead, it could arrive “maybe in 2023, reports Apple Insider.

Apple first introduced ProMotion on the iPhone with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in September 2021. ProMotion allows the display to automatically refresh at up to 120Hz for smoother appearing content and scrolling.

Apple is expected to release four iPhone 14 models this year, including two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch standard models and two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models.

The Pro models would come with a big camera upgrade.

Current Pro iPhones ship with a 12MP camera on board. However, iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP camera.

A 48 million pixel primary camera is expected to be introduced to the iPhone 14 Pro series (tentative name) that Apple will release this year, further reducing 12 million pixel products to a 15 per cent share in 2022.

Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max would be shifting over to a hole-punch cutout for the camera.

Apple has reportedly advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September this year.