Noor Jahan last episode today: Main character’s death on cards

Islamabad: After entertaining audiences from its very first episode, the highly popular Pakistani drama Noor Jahan is set to air its final episode tonight. The show, which has consistently delivered gripping twists and drama, has left fans eagerly awaiting the conclusion after a dramatic last second episode.

From the stellar performances to a well-executed script, Noor Jahan has kept viewers hooked, even managing to overlook any minor loopholes thanks to its intense storytelling.

Noor Jahan Second Last Episode

The second-last episode, which aired on Friday, September 14, saw Noor Jahan’s world crumble as secrets and revelations unfolded. Kubra Khan, who plays the complex character Noor Bano, delivered a powerful performance, revealing to her husband Murad (Noor Jahan’s youngest son) her long-brewing plans for revenge. In a shocking twist, she also confessed that she is pregnant but had no desire to keep the baby or continue living with Murad. Her declaration that she wanted Murad to leave her and marry someone else left both Murad and the viewers in disbelief.

Murad, visibly shaken by Noor Bano’s revelations, reacted in desperation. In a shocking moment, he handed a gun to Noor Bano, urging her to kill him, as he couldn’t imagine life without her. He even threatened to shoot himself, placing the gun to his own forehead, and the episode ended on this heart-stopping cliffhanger.

The abrupt conclusion has left fans speculating about Murad’s fate, with many wondering if tonight’s finale will see the character meet a tragic end.

As the show heads toward its dramatic conclusion, fans are on the edge of their seats, curious to see how the storylines will be tied up. Will Noor Bano’s revenge plan come to full fruition? Will Murad survive, or is his death on the cards? Let’s wait and see.