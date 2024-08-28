Noor Jahan, trending Pakistani saas-bahu drama you must watch!

Islamabad: Pakistani entertainment industry continues to mesmerize audiences worldwide with its rich tapestry of dramas, and Noor Jahan is no exception. Currently airing on ARY Digital, this drama has quickly become a must-watch, grabbing viewers’ attention with its intense storyline and powerful performances.

Noor Jahan Episodes And Cast

Noor Jahan made its debut on May 25 and has since aired 27 riveting episodes, broadcasting twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays. Produced by Six Sigma Plus Productions, the show is penned by the talented Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malek, the visionary behind the hit drama Habs.

The drama features an ensemble cast that includes some of the biggest names in the industry: Saba Hamid as the formidable Noor Jahan, Kubra Khan as Noor Bano, Ali Rehman Khan as Safeer, Noor Hassan as Hunaid, Zoya Nasir as Maha, and Hajra Yamin as Sumbul, among others.

More About The Drama Plot

The drama features a tightly-knit family whose lives are profoundly shaped by the matriarch, Noor Jahan, played by Saba Hamid. As a mother of three sons, Noor Jahan exerts an overwhelming influence over their lives, dictating their every move with an iron will. Her commanding presence and the power struggles within the family create a complex narrative that has viewers hooked.

The show’s luxurious setting and the layered relationships between the characters makes it a standout in the current lineup of Pakistani dramas.

Check out what fans are saying.

If you haven’t started watching Noor Jahan yet, now is the time to dive into this gripping drama that is winning hearts and minds across the globe.