Noor Riyadh 2024: World’s largest light art festival returns

Riyadh: The fourth edition of the world’s largest light art festival, Noor Riyadh, has returned to Saudi Arabia’s capital.

Running from Thursday, November 28 to Saturday, December 14, 2024, the festival is being held under the theme Light-years Apart and curated by Alfredo Cramerotti and Effat Abdullah Faddag.

More than 60 light-based artworks were made by 61 artists from 18 nations, transforming Riyadh into a “gallery without walls.”

The festival this year features 18 Saudi artists and 43 international creators.

Participating artists include

Saad Al-Howede

Asmaa Aljohani

Anna Ridler

Jiyen Lee

Stefano Cagol

Krista Kim

Stanza

Javier Riera

Atelier Sisu

Ryoji Ikeda

Architect Khalid Al-Hazani, Director of Riyadh Art Project, emphasised Noor Riyadh’s goal to transform the city into an accessible, inspiring artistic space where creativity thrives in public areas, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Festival Director Nouf Almoneef praised Noor Riyadh for its creativity and connection, inviting visitors to explore the theme through a vibrant collection of installations.

The festival’s installations are strategically placed across Riyadh’s three hubs, showcasing its historical and cultural significance.

They are

King Abdulaziz Historical Center connects the city’s past and future

Wadi Hanifah offers a natural backdrop

JAX District offers an interactive space combining digital creativity, art, and technology.

Noor Riyadh also offers various community projects, including free workshops, guided tours, family activities, and interactive events, allowing adults and children to participate in photography, mixed media, and creative activities.

Noor Riyadh has set 14 Guinness World Records, making it the world’s largest and most significant light art festival.