Over 27 pc of original Arabic, Islamic manuscripts in Arab countries are ‘Saudi treasures’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah, confirmed that more than 27 percent of the total original Arabic and Islamic manuscripts in Arab countries are “treasures of Saudi culture.”

The minister explained that the Saudi Manuscripts Exhibition will represent a great opportunity to view a collection of historical manuscripts, which are being displayed for the first time in history.

تمتلك المملكة العربية السعودية أكثر من 27% من مجموع المخطوطات العربية والإسلامية الأصلية في الدول العربية



تعرفوا عليها في #معرض_المخطوطات_السعوديhttps://t.co/sRx8534sL1#حكايات_تُروى_لإرث_يبقى#هيئة_المكتبات



Saudi Arabia possesses over 27% of the total original Arabic and… pic.twitter.com/u8NGyAQerz — هيئة المكتبات (@MOCLibraries) November 26, 2024

The Libraries Authority is organizing the Saudi Manuscripts Exhibition in Riyadh, during the period from November 28 to December 7, 2024, under the slogan “Stories that preserve legacy.”

This comes as part of its efforts to highlight the Kingdom’s role in preserving cultural heritage and enhancing information awareness about the value of manuscripts.

The exhibition showcases over 2,000 manuscripts, including rare and valuable pieces from various fields, along with innovative activities to enhance visitors’ experience.