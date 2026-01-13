Mumbai: The internet is abuzz with speculation about Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi’s personal life, with reports linking her to Moroccan football star and national team captain Achraf Hakimi.

The rumours gained momentum after Nora was spotted cheering for the Morocco team during a recent match, prompting widespread chatter across social media platforms.

As the rumours gained traction, one topic that has particularly caught the attention of fans and media circles is the duo’s age gap.

Nora Fatehi, Achraf Hakimi’s age gap

Achraf Hakimi, born on November 4, 1998, is 27 years old, while Nora Fatehi, born on February 6, 1992, is 33, making the actress 6 years older than the footballer.

Nora Fatehi and Achraf Hakimi (Instagram)

How the rumours started

The buzz began after Nora’s recent trip to Morocco, where she was spotted attending a match during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Soon after, Nora shared celebratory Instagram stories, revealing that the team she was supporting, Morocco, had emerged victorious.

What appeared to be a simple show of support quickly turned into gossip fodder. Fans speculated that her presence at the match might be more personal than professional. The rumours intensified when Reddit users noticed that Achraf Hakimi had liked one of Nora’s Instagram posts from the game, sparking theories of a possible connection.

Neither Nora nor Achraf has publicly commented on the dating rumours so far.