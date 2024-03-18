Nora Fatehi dazzles in a yellow ethnic suit; fans call her ‘beautiful’

An avid social media user, Nora keeps on sharing alluring posts, giving her fans major fashion goals

Nora Fatehi (Instagram)

Mumbai: Gearing up for the release of the upcoming film ‘Madgaon Express’, actress Nora Fatehi on Monday treated fans with some elegant pictures of herself wearing an ethnic outfit.

An avid social media user, Nora keeps on sharing alluring posts, giving her fans major fashion goals.

The new pictures show ‘Kusu Kusu’ song fame diva, wearing a pastel yellow coloured heavily embroidered suit.

The actress kept her makeup minimal with rosy pink lips, and styled hair in soft waves. The ethnic look was rounded off with heels.

The post is captioned: “Have a good day.”

Fans commented on the pictures, saying, “Awsmmmm”, “beautiful”.

Meanwhile, ‘Madgaon Express’ stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, it is set to hit theatres on March 22.

Nora also has ‘Dancing Dad’, and ‘Matka’ in the kitty.

