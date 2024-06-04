Nora Fatehi flaunts Hermes Birkin bag worth Rs 29 lakhs!

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi’s journey in the Bollywood industry is a testament to her multifaceted talent and determination. Rising to fame with her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 9’, Nora quickly became a household name, not just for her acting prowess but also for her electrifying dance performances. Her iconic moves in item songs have become synonymous with her identity, earning her the moniker ‘The Dilbar Girl’.

She has consistently wowed fans with her impeccable fashion sense, which is both classy and trendy.

A recent sighting of Nora with the luxurious Hermès Birkin bag, valued at a staggering Rs. 29 lakhs, has once again put the spotlight on her exquisite taste in fashion.

The Birkin bag, known for its exclusivity and high price tag, is a symbol of opulence in the fashion world.

As she continues to dazzle on the dance floor and make bold fashion statements, Nora Fatehi remains a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood. With her upcoming international song ‘NORA’ set to release on June 6, 2024, fans eagerly await to see what this dynamic performer has in store next.