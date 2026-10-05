Nora Fatehi, Yassine Bounou’s romantic photo sets internet on fire

Hyderabad: Nora Fatehi’s latest Paris outing has given fans something other than her fashion choices to discuss. A brief glimpse of her phone screen has put her personal life back in the spotlight, bringing a familiar name into the conversation: Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou.

The actress and dancer, who previously described the goalkeeper as “a very good friend,” is once again facing dating speculation after fans spotted a detail on her phone.

While Nora stopped to sign autographs during Paris Fashion Week, cameras caught her screen. A social media post circulating the moment claims her wallpaper features a close-up photograph of Nora and Bounou. The blurry glimpse has prompted fresh questions about whether the two share more than a friendship.

However, the image does not establish who appears on the wallpaper or confirm a relationship.

Nora stepped out in a leather bomber jacket and sunglasses, carrying a burgundy handbag. But it was the phone in her hand that became the focus of the post, with enlarged screenshots drawing attention to the wallpaper.

According to the accompanying account, speculation about Nora and Bounou first gathered pace after the pair were reportedly spotted together around Casablanca’s Ain Diab area. Another circulating clip allegedly featured Nora calling out for “Yassine” while looking for a phone charger.

Nora had earlier addressed the rumours during an appearance on The Kris Fade Show. As quoted in the post, she called Bounou “a very good friend” and explained that they share the same manager and had properly connected earlier that year.

That explanation has now returned to the conversation as fans revisit the pair’s equation following the Paris pictures.

For now, a fleeting glimpse of a phone screen has supplied fresh material for speculation, but no confirmation. The question remains: will Nora address the latest buzz, or leave fans guessing?