Nora Fatehi’s song banned after outrage, I&B minister Vaishnaw confirms

The song, featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi, was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value and lyrics that almost describe a sexual act

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 18th March 2026 4:01 pm IST
IB Ministry
Nora Fatehi

New Delhi: A Samajwadi Party MP in Lok Sabha on Wednesday raised the issue of the controversial song “Sarke Chunar” Sanjay Dutt’s “KD The Devil” and the government said it has already been banned.

Anand Bhadoria raised the issue during Question Hour and said unchecked content on OTT platforms and social media was a bad influence.

In his response, Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the song has already been banned.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

“A ban has been imposed on the song. The framers of Constitution placed certain reasonable restrictions, and we should function within those limits. Freedom of speech cannot be absolute, it has to be in the context of the society and culture,” Vaishnaw said.

“The way things are spreading rapidly today through digital medium, for the protection of the society, especially for the protection of children, women and deprived groups of the society, whatever hard actions should be taken, the government is ready to take them,” he added.

The song, featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi, was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value and lyrics that almost describe a sexual act. Since then, it has been the focus of outrage on social media and elsewhere.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 18th March 2026 4:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button