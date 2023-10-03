Normalizing ties with Israel betrayal of Palestinians: Hezbollah

The secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged Muslims across the globe to strongly oppose and condemn any kind of normal ties with Israel, Press TV reported.

The leader of the resistance movement made this remark on Monday, October 3, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

The Hezbollah leader declared that “any country that moves toward normalisation of its relations with Israel must be condemned because this step amounts to betrayal and abandoning Palestine. He further added that the move will bolster the enemy, which must not be tolerated.”

Nasrallah’s speech came following the normal bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel with efforts of the United States (US). He emphasised that the ‘Mulsim Ummah’ should fulfil its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Also Read Israel accuses Iran of building airport in Lebanon to launch attacks across border

“The Muslim Ummah must take accountability for what is happening to the people of Palestine on a daily basis and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Zionists must pay attention to the voice of the Muslims regarding the first qibla of Muslims,” Nasrallah added.

On Tuesday, September 26, for the first time ever, Haim Katz, tourism minister of Israel arrived in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh to attend the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) conference.

Katz stayed two days, during which he took part in a number of events and discussions at the conference, and met with ministers from various Arab countries.

Muslim countries expressed concern over Riyadh’s decision to leave the door open for the United States to once again attempt to negotiate a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, claiming that doing so would betray the Palestinian cause and encourage the Israeli regime to escalate its aggression.